The TicWatch Pro 4G is a cellular smartwatch that can deliver smartphone independence

Mobvoi has expanded its TicWatch smartwatch range with the brand spanking new TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE (£249). An updated take on the original TicWatch Pro, the revamped cellular timepiece can be connected to a 4G network and used to take calls, read messages, and make payments without needing to be tethered to your mobile. It also offers the same 30-day battery life (when in Essential Mode) and fitness tracking suite as the original Pro, and is powered by 1GB of RAM and Google’s Wear OS. It's not a bad option if you’re the sort of person who likes to leave their smartphone at home once in a while - but without fear of missing that all important call.