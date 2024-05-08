The next Apple Watch should copy this Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro feature

If you define the best smartwatch as having the longest battery life, then Mobvoi’s TicWatch series has set a high bar. The dual-display wearOS watches manage a month or more between top-ups in their lowest-power states – and now there’s a new one aimed specifically at athletes and fitness fans. The Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro is skinnier, tougher, and has better health tracking.

Essentially a slimmed-down TicWatch Pro 5 with a few new tricks, the Enduro is less than 12mm thick on your wrist, while still finding space for not one 1.43in circular screen, but two: there’s a low-power transparent LCD on top of a bright, colourful OLED, so the watch can tell the time and other basics even if it’s running low on juice.

Battery life is rated for up to 90 hours in smart mode, or a whopping 45 days in Essential mode, which turns off wearOS and relies purely on the LCD layer. The low-power display also saves battery in smart mode, showing up first when exercising with metrics like heart rate, speed and distance traveled. You can tap into the wearOS layer for more detailed info when you need it.

The digital crown has been redesigned for smoother rotation, and the screen is protected with sapphire crystal glass to prevent unsightly scratches. 5ATM water resistance and military standard 810H certification mean it should survive the toughest conditions.

Mobvoi has also streamlined its watch apps with TicHealth, a one-stop shop for health data instead of separate apps for heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and the like. Snoring detection has been added to sleep tracking, too. As a wearOS watch, the Enduro gets full access to the Play Store for adding third-party apps later.

There’s just one colour option on offer at launch: obsidian black, with red trim on the digital crown.

The Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro is available to order right now, either directly from the Mobvoi website or via Amazon, for $350/£350.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming