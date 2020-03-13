Tag Heuer focuses on style and sport with its third-gen Connected smartwatch

It’s become increasingly difficult for any tech brand to compete with the Apple Watch, but Tag Heuer sensibly isn’t trying to. No, its smartwatches are aimed at deep-pocketed people who want an ultra-premium timepiece with hidden smarts, and the third-gen Connected watch is exactly that. The 45mm ticker comes with either a stainless steel or titanium case, and you can opt for a stainless steel or sportier rubberised strap. Its OLED touchscreen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire. You can choose from five always-on mechanical and digital-inspired watch faces, and there is now a pusher on either side of the rotating crown. Built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, heart-rate monitoring and all-day battery life mean there are no glaring omissions from the spec sheet, and you get accurate tracking for golf, running, cycling, walking, fitness and more in the TAG Heuer Sports app. Running on Wear OS, the new Connected smartwatch naturally supports Google Assistant, Translate and Pay where supported. It’s on sale from today, with prices starting at £1,495.