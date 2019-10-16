The Garmin Swim 2 is a GPS-driven swimming smartwatch designed for pools, lakes, and oceans

Garmin is hoping to make a splash with its new GPS swimming smartwatch called the Garmin Swim 2 ($249). Designed for use in pools or the open water, the Swim 2 is capable of monitoring your heart rate underwater, and can also record other metrics including distance, pace, stroke count, stroke type, and swolf score to help users gauge their swimming efficiency. The watch even features an open-water swim mode that uses a built-in GPS to accurately track swims in lakes, oceans, and rivers. When the Swim 2 isn't submerged, it can also be used as a relatively robust wellness tracker by keeping tabs on your sleeping patterns, stress levels, and land-based workouts such as cycling and running. It even tells the time, which is nice little bonus.