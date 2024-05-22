Tudor unveils a limited-edition Black Bay 58 with a special dial celebrating Inter Milan’s second star

If you’re not a fan of Tudor’s Pink Black Bay Chronograph launched earlier this year in collaboration with Jay Chou (and, to some extent, Inter Miami CF – David Beckham’s MLS football team), you might prefer this special Black Bay 58 model instead.

The watch has been created to celebrate Inter Milan’s second star and uses the team’s signature colours: blue and black.

For those that don’t follow Italian football, in Serie A, a team earns a star to be permanently affixed to its jersey for every 10 titles won. Inter Milan, after an excellent season and with five matches still to be played, became Italian Champions, winning their 20th Scudetto and earning their Second Star.

The dial features the logo of Inter at six o’clock, along with the two stars they’ve earned, printed in gilt.

An ombré gradient pattern, fading from blue in the centre to black in the periphery, adds a striking visual effect to this exclusive dial.

In terms of the case and bracelet, you’re getting the standard Black Bay 58 – an excellent 39mm steel case which is water resistant to 200 metres.

Inside is the Manufacture Calibre MT5402 (COSC), a self-winding mechanical movement with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

This new Black Bay 58 will be proudly worn by the players of Inter Milan and is limited to 1908 numbered pieces. It will be available at the Tudor Boutique in Milan and Rome as well as all Tudor points of sale throughout Italy.

If you’re in the UK and want to get your hands on one of these watches, you should contact your local Tudor retailer as an undisclosed number has been allocated to the UK market.

If you prefer cycling to football, then I suggest you check out the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition – a high-performance watch with a carbon composite case.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech