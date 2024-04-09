Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT launches alongside a monochromatic Black Bay at Watches and Wonders 2024

Tudor has just launched four new novelties at Watches and Wonder 2024, with everything from a much-requested GMT watch in a smaller size to a new monochromatic Black Bay.

There are fan favourites, which are sure to be big commercial successes, as well as more niche offerings, such as a Black Bay 58 that costs over £25,000.

Check out all of Tudor’s new watches below, I’ll be updating this story as I get hands-on with the watch and spend more time with it:

Perhaps the biggest new launch from Tudor is the all-new Master Chronometer certified Black Bay 58 GMT. It’s a watch many people have been requesting, so I expect it might be difficult to get a hold of at launch.

The Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT has a 39mm diameter case and a bidirectional bezel in red and black, with gold numbering.

It’s designed to evoke the golden age of travel, this GMT is elegant, glamorous and features the universally popular Black Bay 58 case with manufacture calibre.

It comes on a cut-to-size rubber strap, or stainless steel bracelet and is priced from £3,770.

Also new is the monochrome Black Bay, which resembles last year’s Black Bay 54. It come will all of the latest in Black Bay enhancements introduced at W&W last year. These include the ‘T Fit’ clasp and a movement that is Master Chronometer certified by METAS.

It’s priced from £3,630.

If you want something a little more flash and a lot rarer, the new Black Bay 58 18K in full yellow gold could be more your style. It was previously only available on a strap, but the new Black Bay 58 18K features a 3-link yellow gold bracelet, manufacture calibre and ‘T-Fit’ clasp.

It weights in at 193 grams, making it the heaviest TUDOR watch in our collection and is priced at £27,610.

Finally, the most elegant watch in Tudor’s lineup has also got a refresh. The Clair De Rose is now available with the new ‘Tudor Blue’ dial.

It’s available in stainless steel with mechanical movements, the new offering comes in 3 case sizes and 2 design variations in each size.

It’s priced from £2,160.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech