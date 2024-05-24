Here’s the watch Max Verstappen will be wearing all weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, TAG Heuer has debuted a Monaco Chronograph in a striking new dark blue colourway. It’s a watch we’ll no doubt see on the wrist of Max Verstappen at some point over the race weekend.

TAG Heuer claims new model is a modern tribute to the iconic watch’s historic past and racing heritage, while also serving as a testament to the brand’s ongoing innovation in watchmaking.

Introduced in 1969, the TAG Heuer Monaco quickly became one of the most famous watches in history. Its bold, square shape, left crown, brushed and polished case and blue dial were unlike anything else on the market then.

It quickly became synonymous with the brand, it also turned out to be an industry favourite, amassing a following among racing enthusiasts and watch lovers alike (partly due to its starting role on the wrist of Steve McQueen in Le Mans).

This new model features a a robust case in titanium, known for its lightweight and shock-resistant properties, making it perfectly suited to the demands of high-speed motor racing.

Its striking skeleton dial offers a glimpse of the watch’s intricate mechanics, highlighting the automatic Calibre Heuer 02 that powers it. This Calibre features on-theme yellow parts, and offers an impressive 80-hour power reserve.

It’s the new colourway that’s the real highlight here, however. The watch’s dark blue theme pays tribute to the Principality of Monaco’s racing tradition, as well as being a nod to the Mediterranean coast which hosts one of the world’s most prestigious races (you can read about my time a the Monaco Formula E here).

The touches of yellow on the hands and hour markers provide a vibrant contrast. TAG Heuer claims these ‘evoke the sparks that fly from racing cars at high-speed’.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph in dark blue is available now for £9850 on TAG Heuer’s website.

If you’re interested in watch spotting at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, follow Stuff’s guide on how to watch the Formula 1. Alternatively, you can read all about the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith watches, the 80’s revivals that everyone is talking about.

