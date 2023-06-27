Thumb-sized Insta360 Go 3 might be the ultimate tiny action cam

We always felt that Insta360’s Go and Go 2 action cameras were kind of a big deal – simply because they were so small. If an action cam needs to be lightweight, discreet and tiny to do its thing well (and we think all these things are vital) then previous Go cams have been more than equipped for the job. They can cling to your t-shirt via a magnet or clip on the bill of your baseball cap, and you won’t even know they’re there.

The latest model in the range, the Insta360 Go 3, builds upon the small but mighty foundations laid down by its diminutive predecessors. Weighing a gnat-like 35g and roughly the same size as a human thumb, this pill-shaped cam is anything but bitter.

It records 2.7K (up from the Go 2’s 1080p; 1440p and 1080p options are also available) footage via a wide-angle lens that captures a huge arc in front and comes with three mounting accessories: the aforementioned t-shirt-friendly magnetic pendant and hat-friendly clip plus a re-useable sticky-based pivot stand that can be affixed to flat surfaces – walls, surfboards and the like – or mounted on a selfie stick or tripod via a ¼” thread.

There’s IPX4 water resistance, 45 minutes of battery life when continuously recording, no clip limitations and dual built-in mics for improved sound over older models – plus voice controls for hands-free use.

The main development this time around, however, is the all-new Action Pod. A housing that features a 2.2in flip-up touchscreen for previewing and reviewing your shots and recharges the Go 3 (the camera’s battery capacity is 310mAh; the Action Pod’s is 1270mAh), it also serves as a Bluetooth remote. The Action Pod is compatible with the same magnetic mounts as the Go 3 to boot.

Once you’ve got your footage, you can hook up wirelessly to a phone or tablet running Insta360’s editing software to cut together a video and share it to socials. There’s AI assistance (of course there is!) to do the hard work for you if you don’t fancy spooling through yourself.

The Insta360 Go 3 is available to order now direct from Insta360 or from Amazon in three storage capacities: 32GB (US$379.99/£379.99), 64GB ($399.99/£399.99) and 128GB ($429.99/£429.99). We already have a review in the works, so look out for our considered thoughts soon.