Three is the magic number for DJI Mavic 3 Pro

Drone-maker DJI never rests on its laurels, and has just launched yet another new model of camera-toting quadcopter: the DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

Based on the excellent Mavic 3 model introduced in 2021, the Pro version has a triple camera set-up. It’s a first for the company, featuring three different camera units squeezed inside a single gimbal-mounted pod.

First and foremost is a Hasselblad-branded camera with 20MP 4/3 CMOS sensor. Designed to provide the very best in terms of dynamic range, this camera (which seems to be the same as the one found on the original Mavic 3) features an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11 and a wide-angle focal length equivalent to 24mm. It can record 5.1K video at up to 50fps, 4K video at up to 120fps and Full HD video at up to 200fps, as well as 12-bit RAW photos.

Also on board are two telephoto cameras: the Medium Tele camera with a 48MP 1/1.3in CMOS sensor and tighter field-of-view equivalent to 70mm; and the Tele camera, with a 12MP 1/2in CMOS and 166mm field-of-view. Imaging options differ slightly depending on the camera being used at any one time, but on the pricier Cine version of the camera all three support 10-bit Apple ProRes 422 encoding to give filmmakers an excellent basis to edit and colour grade from in post-production.

The Mavic 3 Pro offers 43 minutes of flight time on a single battery charge, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and ActiveTrack 5.0 automatic object tracking (on the Hasselblad and Medium Tele cameras only), plus a range of automated shot modes to make capturing panoramas and manoeuvres easier.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is available to order today priced from £1879/€2099. Head to the DJI website for more information, and hold tight for our full, in-depth review very soon.