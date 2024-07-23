Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / This Xiaomi cleaner could be the best affordable robot vac with a mop

Hot StuffNewsSmart homeSmart HomeXiaomi
News, Smart home

This Xiaomi cleaner could be the best affordable robot vac with a mop

The Xiaomi X20+ robot vac has a built-in mop alongside plenty of other tricks. The best part? You only need to empty it every 75 days

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Xiaomi X20+ Robot Vac

Robot vacuums are one of my favourite devices to clean my home. They take the hard work out of cleaning up dirt, letting a little robot pal do everything for you. And it’s even better when they include a mop, because hard floors need a good scrubbing too. We’ve seen some more affordable robot vacs with mops come out, but they usually have to scale the features back. But this new release from Xiaomi packs top-tier specs, and reckons you can go 75 days without emptying the dust.

The X20+ is all about efficiency, starting with its nifty base station that empties dust in a blink-and-you-miss-it 10 seconds. If that wasn’t good enough, Xiaomi reckons you can go 75 days without emptying the bin. This station isn’t just a one-trick pony; it also refills the water tank and has a built-in mop cleaner. With a whopping 4-litre water tank, this gizmo can keep going for ages without needing a top-up.

There’s plenty of power thanks to a 6000Pa suction fan blower. It’s designed to handle everything from tile grime to pet hair with ease. The X20+ robot vac navigates your home using a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) paired with a dedicated camera, giving it the smarts to dodge obstacles like a pro and even work in dim lighting. The camera, by the way, is all about precision, promising millimetre-level detection of anything lying in its path. Privacy-wise, Xiaomi assures that images are processed locally, with only encrypted maps making it to the cloud.

The 5200 mAh battery is supposedly good for covering up to 500 square metres on a single charge, which should handle most homes without breaking a sweat. Plus, it’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa friendly. And if you’re the sort who likes fiddling with settings, the Xiaomi Home app has you covered. You can schedule cleans, choose from four different modes, and even manage multi-level floors.

Ready to let a new robot vac take charge of cleaning your gaff?You can snag the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ for £299/€399. It might be one of the best robot vacuums with a mop built-in with such impressive numbers.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home