This Xiaomi cleaner could be the best affordable robot vac with a mop

Robot vacuums are one of my favourite devices to clean my home. They take the hard work out of cleaning up dirt, letting a little robot pal do everything for you. And it’s even better when they include a mop, because hard floors need a good scrubbing too. We’ve seen some more affordable robot vacs with mops come out, but they usually have to scale the features back. But this new release from Xiaomi packs top-tier specs, and reckons you can go 75 days without emptying the dust.

The X20+ is all about efficiency, starting with its nifty base station that empties dust in a blink-and-you-miss-it 10 seconds. If that wasn’t good enough, Xiaomi reckons you can go 75 days without emptying the bin. This station isn’t just a one-trick pony; it also refills the water tank and has a built-in mop cleaner. With a whopping 4-litre water tank, this gizmo can keep going for ages without needing a top-up.

There’s plenty of power thanks to a 6000Pa suction fan blower. It’s designed to handle everything from tile grime to pet hair with ease. The X20+ robot vac navigates your home using a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) paired with a dedicated camera, giving it the smarts to dodge obstacles like a pro and even work in dim lighting. The camera, by the way, is all about precision, promising millimetre-level detection of anything lying in its path. Privacy-wise, Xiaomi assures that images are processed locally, with only encrypted maps making it to the cloud.

The 5200 mAh battery is supposedly good for covering up to 500 square metres on a single charge, which should handle most homes without breaking a sweat. Plus, it’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa friendly. And if you’re the sort who likes fiddling with settings, the Xiaomi Home app has you covered. You can schedule cleans, choose from four different modes, and even manage multi-level floors.

Ready to let a new robot vac take charge of cleaning your gaff?You can snag the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ for £299/€399. It might be one of the best robot vacuums with a mop built-in with such impressive numbers.