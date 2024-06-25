This simulator is the closest you can get to driving an F1 car

Considering it’s very possible to drive an F1 car into a wall at 200mph and authentically feel all the unpleasant sensations that go with it, that’s not necessarily very appealing. So what if you could experience the next best thing? Earlier this year, F1 and Playseat teamed up to release an F1 driver endorsed cockpit simulator. But that went for over $2000/£2000 – a steep ask even for a wannabe Lewis Hamilton. But this new Playseat simulator is the closest you can get to driving an F1 car for a lot less.

Playseat has birthed this lightweight cockpit that claims to deliver an immersive, realistic racing experience. But for much less than £2000. It’s designed to mimic the authentic F1 racing position to a tee. Whether you’re a professional racer or an enthusiast, this simulator is said to offer the authenticity, comfort, and precision needed to make your F1 racing dreams come true.

The seat comes decked out with modular fabric padding and Modufoam technology for customisable lower back and shoulder support. It ensures you stay comfy during marathon F1 racing sessions. The patented aluminium X-Adapt quick-release system means your steering wheel is securely fastened but easily adjustable. Plus, the customisation options for angle, height, and length are as extensive as they come, so you can tweak your setup to perfection.

And it doesn’t stop there. Stability is key in high-octane racing, and the reinforced frame design delivers professional-grade braking and overall control. You’ll hit every apex with precision. The fully adjustable pedal plate and patented adjustment systems mean this F1 cockpit is versatile enough to accommodate racers of all ages and sizes. And when you’re done burning rubber, its lightweight structure and clever design make for easy storage. So it won’t dominate your living room when you’re not on the virtual track.

The Playseat Formula Instinct – F1 Edition will be hitting the shelves in late July, priced at a rather tempting €599/£549. So, if you’re itching to channel your inner Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen, this sim might be your chance.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home