This pocket sampler is more Dungeons and Dragons than Drum and Bass

While music buffs enjoy the best high-end gear, there’s something to be desired about making your own music. Teenage Engineering’s portable synths and sequencers have long been pleasing music makers, all while looking good. And this latest pocket sampler really leans into theming – it’s something more Dungeons and Dragons than Drum and Bass.

Following hot on the heels of the EP–133 K.O. II, this sampler and composer is an ode to the sounds of yesteryear. The EP–1320 Medieval isn’t a toy for the history buffs. It’s a serious piece of kit packed with hundreds of meticulously recorded medieval instruments. We’re talking strings, bows, drums, percussion, and a bunch of foley sounds that’ll make you feel like you’re recording in a stone-walled chamber.

But it’s not all about the sounds of yore. The EP–1320 Medieval features a robust 128MB of total storage. Of that, 96MB is pre-loaded with medieval sounds, while 32MB is left for your own samples. You can sample, edit, compose, and perform on this all-in-one device. That’s thanks to a built-in microphone for instant sampling, a built-in speaker, and a high-resolution sequencer that’s sharp enough to handle your most complex compositions.

And let’s not forget the multifunctional fader, 7 medieval effects, 12 punch-in ‘pocus’ effects exclusive to the medieval theme, pressure-sensitive keys, and the ability to chop, loop, and sync via MIDI. Powering the EP–1320 Medieval couldnt’ be easier. You can run it on 4x AAA batteries if you’re on the go, or plug it in via USB-C.

Fancy the idea of crafting beats that Joan of Arc would be proud of? You can snag the EP–1320 Medieval directly from Teenage Engineering for $299/£299. The device arrives in a charmingly compact 10-inch box, complete with a quick start guide and a sticker pack to deck out your gear.