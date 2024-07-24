I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’m not a huge cyclist. But if I ever were to hop on a bike, I’d want it to be an electric bike. Or better yet, a motorbike. And I think I might have found the perfect choice for me. This moped is the closest you can get to (safely) riding a rocket. It’s got a design unlike anything I’ve seen before, and combines the best parts of e-bikes with a moped.

Now, the Pocket Rocket might look like an e-bike, but it is technically a moped. That’s because of how fast it goes and how much power it has. So there are a few more rules around riding one than there are for electric bikes. You’ll need the appropriate driving license for the model you go for.

The Pocket Rocket comes in three flavours, catering to different speed demons: 25 km/h, 45 km/h, and 80 km/h. Under the hood, or rather the sleek aluminium frame, it’s got a 3 kW motor churning out a delightful 120 Nm of torque. Enough to give you a spirited zip through the city streets without breaking a sweat.

The battery promises a solid range of around 150km. Charging is a breeze, too – you can juice it up directly on the bike or remove it and plug it in elsewhere. It works just like a normal e-bike. Expect a full charge in about five hours with a standard charger, or a swift two hours with a rapid charger.

Size-wise, this moped is as compact as an e-bike, measuring 1720mm in length and 1180mm in height, and tipping the scales at a mere 65kg. Manoeuvrability is top-notch, making it perfect for darting through traffic or navigating tight alleyways. Safety hasn’t been skimped on either, with front and rear disc brakes, a Combined Braking System (CBS), and a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) to keep things under control. Those 16-inch wheels wrapped in Heidenau tyres ensure a smooth ride, come rain or shine.

Now, on to the goodies. The Pocket Rocket isn’t just about getting from A to B – it’s packed with techie features to make your ride smarter. It’s got a geolocation system, an anti-theft alarm, and a nifty smartphone app that keeps you updated with real-time data like battery charge levels.

Ready to ride? The Pocket Rocket is available for order online directly from SOL. The standard version will set you back €5,980, while the souped-up S version goes for €6,980. If you’re looking for an e-bike, this moped may just turn your head.