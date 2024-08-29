This mobile controller has console-grade features and wide compatibility

Mobile controllers have been streamlining smartphone gaming for a while now, but they aren’t all made equal. Some have aged out now Apple has ditched Lightning for USB-C; others simply can’t contain the girth of a modern flagship phone. The Abxylute S9 promises extensive support for pretty much any current handset, while adding the sort of advanced features usually reserved for console controllers.

The S9 launches today on kickstarter, which I normally steer clear of, but the firm has had prior success; its Abxylute cloud gaming handheld quickly went from concept to full retail product, and has seen great software support since launch.

At $99, the Abxylute S9 rubs shoulders with the Scuf Nomad, GameSir G8 and Backbone One. It has a similar Stretch Armstrong-style extendable shape, with two controller halves that pull apart to make room for your phone, but adds extras including programmable macro back buttons, gyro aiming and rumble support into the mix. You can also swap out the analogue sticks (Hall effect for zero stick drift, of course) and D-pad caps, while magnetic face plates let you mix up the styling whenever you fancy.

With 216mm of stretch it’ll swallow up to 8.8in tablets, including an iPad Mini. An extra-deep USB-C connection and lots of internal space let it hold phones with chunky cases, and one end is deeper to accommodate those with giant rear camera lenses. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, pass-through wired charging, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

On the software side it has five different input modes for some of the widest compatibility I’ve seen from a controller like this. Touchscreen remapping is also free, unlike some rivals that charge a subscription.

The Abxylute S9 is available to back on Kickstarter now and at the time of writing had already passed its goal amount. Early birds can score one at a healthy 50% discount, but only if they’re among the initial 300 backers. At the time of writing over 125 potential buyers had already pledged. Devices are expected to ship in the coming months.