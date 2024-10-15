This machine might be my new favourite way to make drip coffee

When it comes to the latest coffee making tech, most hardware is focused on espresso. But the humble drip coffee is overlooked, despite being a great tasting option. Fellow’s latest coffee machine wants to give this type of brew some love. It lets you make better tasting, more precise coffee in each batch, which can serve up to ten cups.

This stylish piece of kit is Fellow’s first automatic drip (filter) machine on these shores. It promises to shatter the long-standing myth that filter coffee equals a bad brew. Aiden is all about bringing café-quality coffee to your kitchen, minus the faff.

Whether you’re brewing just one cup or enough to serve your entire brunch crew, this machine guarantees the same pour-over level precision at the press of a button. The secret sauce? Aiden’s precise control over things like water temperature and distribution. It even does a little pre-wet (or “bloom cycle” if you’re feeling fancy) to make sure your grounds are primed for perfection.

Not only does Aiden nail the taste, but it’s also built to look good while doing it. The machine is all about style and functionality. There’s a sleek, stainless steel double-walled carafe to keep your coffee warm for hours, and the nearly silent brewing won’t disturb your morning peace. There’s also a detachable water tank for easy refilling, and if you’re tired of steam wrecking your cabinets, the silicone lid seal is here to save the day.

For those who like control, Aiden comes with an app that lets you play barista from your phone. Whether you’re new to the coffee scene or a seasoned pro, it’ll guide you through brewing steps with adjustable water quantities and customisable brew profiles. You can even schedule your coffee ahead of time.

The Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is available for pre-order now at £365. You can nab it both online or in swanky department stores like Harrods or Selfridges. And in case you’re wondering, it comes with a two-year standard warranty.