This espresso machine might be the easiest way to make a brew

When it comes to the latest coffee making tech, most hardware is focused on espresso. But with all the extra bells and whistles, actually making your brew can get a little confusing. That’s why the new Sage Oracle Jet makes things easier than ever with a huge 5-inch touchscreen. It can crank out both hot and cold coffee drinks.

The Oracle Jet is built around Sage’s ThermoJet technology, which is a heating system that’s apparently 32% more energy-efficient than the standard Thermoblock setups. That means the thing heats up in seconds, so your espresso isn’t waiting around. There’s also a second ThermoJet to keep the brew temperature spot-on at 93°C, which can be tweaked to your liking if you’re a coffee aficionado.

Grind size, temperature, and milk frothiness are all under your control, thanks to the built-in precision grinder from Baratza. With 45 grind settings, you can dial in this espresso machine to perfection. Plus, it handles the dosing and tamping without you having to lift a finger, unless you count tapping a button on the touchscreen. Sage’s Auto MilQ technology handles the milk texturing, so all you have to do is sit back and sip.

Speaking of which, Sage has splashed out on a 5-inch, high-resolution display that you can even set to dark mode or light mode. With a quick swipe, you’ve got 11 pre-programmed drinks to choose from. There are also iced options like Cold Brew and Cold Espresso. If you’re making drinks back-to-back, the new Auto Queue function has your back. Wi-Fi connectivity means software updates will keep this espresso machine loaded with new café menu items.

As for the price, the Oracle Jet will set you back £1699.95 directly from Sage. It’s up for grabs from 15th October, and you can snag it in Brushed Stainless Steel or Black Truffle.