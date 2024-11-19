This Casio smart ring can replace your watch (yes, really)

Smart rings are all the rage at the moment. Primarily, they focus on tracking your health in a more subtle way than smartwatches. But what if you’re not that interested in step tracking? This smart ring is one you may actually want to buy, as it can replace your watch. Normal watch, that is. Yes, Casio really made a wristwatch that sits around your finger.

Casio’s CRW-001-1JR smart ring is a digital watch you can flaunt on your finger. The device comes in at just under an inch in size, but Casio has worked its magic to cram in a six-segment LCD screen. It handles the basics like hours, minutes, and seconds, with added bells and whistles like a date display, second time zone, and a stopwatch. It’s all controlled with three dinky buttons on the side. There’s even a screen light and an alarm function, though instead of a noisy beep, it opts for a low-key flashing display.

The ring’s design is all polished stainless steel, keeping things classy. And it’s not just a pretty face; it’s waterproof and powered by a single, replaceable battery that Casio claims will last two years. So, it’s functional and you won’t need to faff about with a charger every week.

Now, here’s where things get strange. The CRW-001-1JR is locked in at a US size 10.5. Casio chucked in some spacers for those with smaller fingers. But if you’re sporting larger digits, you’ll need to sit this one out. The size rigidity is all thanks to the metal injection moulding process Casio used to create the smart ring. Basically, it’s a single chunk of metal precision-moulded to mimic the intricate designs of its iconic digital watches.

Casio’s no stranger to ring watches, mind you. The brand dropped a collection last year, but they were purely decorative. This time, it’s functional, meaning you can actually check the time. The Casio CRW-001-1JR will be available in Japan from December for ￥19,800 (about $128/£100). No word yet on a global release, so you might need to book a flight to get one.