This accessory lets you use high-end headphones for gaming

What separates the best sets of headphones from top gaming headsets is the inclusion of a microphone. A mic lets you talk to others when you play online. But what if you’ve already got a favourite set of headphones that sound great? That’s where Meze Audio’s newest accessory comes in. Boom Mic is a microphone that you can plug into the 3.5mm jack of any headphones, essentially turning them into a high-end gaming headset.

Meze Audio’s Boom Mic isn’t just any old microphone slapped onto your headphones. This mic is detachable and omnidirectional, meaning it’ll pick up your voice with top-tier clarity. It’s wrapped in a sleek laser-engraved aluminium cover, and comes with a control clip featuring in-line mute and volume controls. You can easily shut yourself up without fumbling around in the middle of a game or meeting.

The mic arm is flexible, so you can position it however you like. Plus, it plugs in via a good old 3.5mm jack that you’ll find on most headphones. The perks of this mean you don’t have to worry about latency, battery life, or any of those other annoying tech hiccups.

And because Meze Audio is all about making your life easier (and a little bit fancier), the Boom Mic is compatible with a wide range of devices. Got a pair of Meze 99 Classics, 99 NEOs, or the new 109 PRO? You’re sorted. It’ll also play nice with Sony PlayStations, Xboxes, Nintendo Switches, smartphones, tablets, PCs.

Now, if you’re the type who likes to show off your gear, Meze has also launched Manta. It’s a headphone stand that’s as much a piece of art as it is functional. Inspired by marine life, this stand is sculpted from high-grade zinc alloy, finished in matte black, and even has a vegan leather touch.

Keen to turn your headphones into a gaming headset? The Boom Mic on its own will set you back $79/€79, which isn’t too bad if you’ve already got some high-end cans. If you’re looking for a bundle, you can snag the Boom Mic with the 99 NEOs for $249/€249 or with the 99 Classics for $349/€349. The Manta headphone stand will run you $300/€300.