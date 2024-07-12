These wood headphones are made from the barrel of my favourite drink

When it comes to the top headphones to stick in your lugs, everything looks pretty samey. All in-ears tend to look pretty much the same these days. But these wooden in-ear headphones from Zeitgeist are anything but. These unique buds are hand-crafted from the barrel of my favourite drink – whisky.

Having a piece of a whisky barrel in your ears sounds pretty mad, right? But that’s precisely what Zeitgeist has done with its new Whisky Collection earbuds. These high-spec IEMs (in-ear monitors) offer a frequency response from 15Hz to 35kHz, and a 2-way balanced armature system. Each pair includes a premium 8-core cable made from silver-plated copper, and comes with 3.5mm and 4.4mm connectors. If you’re not a fan of wires, an optional Bluetooth adapter is also available. But the real kicker here is their design.

The Whisky Collection earbuds are crafted from freshly emptied casks of Islay Malt Whisky. If you’re a Scotch lover, these might be your new favourite gadget. Zeitgeist takes the wood from the barrels, oils it up, and then fits in the audio drivers. It’s like whisky for your ears, without the hangover. Not stopping there, Zeitgeist is planning more additions to this headphone collection, including a version inspired by the flamed insides of whisky barrels and another from a legendary Tennessee Whisky barrel. These new models will be ready to ship come August 2024.

But the Whisky Collection in-ear headphones aren’t just about fancy wood. They’re also designed to be extremely comfortable. Zeitgeist;s design team analysed thousands of ear impressions to nail the perfect fit. Available in regular and small sizes, these IEMs come with four sizes of silicone ear tips, with more available from their store.

If you’re keen to get your hands on Zeitgeist’s unique in-ear headphones, you can order directly from the brand. The Whisky Collection IEMs will set you back $799/£699/€799. It’s a little pricey for wired in-ears, but these are top quality audio. Plus, you’re paying for a design you can’t get anywhere else. As a whisky lover, I’m really tempted.