These high-end headphones borrow a trick from IEMs

Audiophile-grade earphones and in-ear monitors (IEMs) regularly double up on drivers, or mix-and-match dynamic and planar tech. But over-ear headphones have largely stuck to single driver setups. Until now, anyway. The Noble Audio Fokus Apollo is the first pair of noise cancelling cans to use a hybrid driver pairing, which the firm reckons provides an unbeatable blend of low-end oomph and high frequency clarity.

The 40mm dynamic driver and 14.5mm planar magnetic driver arrangement has been patented, so don’t expect the rest of the headphone world to pile in any time soon. The firm has plenty of experience with similar setups in its IEMs, which bodes well for sound quality.

It’s not like Noble Audio has skimped anywhere else, either. The frame is made of anodized aluminium, the headband wrapped in soft Alcantara, and the earpads made of protein leather. The latter swap out easily, which bodes well for long-term ownership. There’s a carry case included in the package, too, so regular travel is most certainly on the cards.

These cans have three microphones in each cup for as much as -35db of noise cancelling, while LDAC and aptX HD Bluetooth support means there’s no quality penalty for listening wirelessly. Multipoint is on board for quick swapping between multiple gadgets and there’s a 3.5mm cable included for wired listening, along with a removable boom mic to use the Fokus Apollo as a gaming headset.

The Noble Audio Fokus Apollo is rated for a whopping 80 hours of play time without noise cancelling, and 60 hours of listening with ANC enabled is up there with the best of them, including the Sony WH1000-XM5.

Keen listeners will be able to order the Noble Audio Fokus Apollo right now, directly from the firm’s website. Expect to pay $649/£599/€699 to take home a pair.