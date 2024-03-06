Audio-Technica’s latest hi-fi headphones are crafted from Japanese wood

Audio-Technica has a 60-year track-record when it comes to great-sounding kit, so it’s always worth paying attention to new headphones from the brand. The latest release is a set of hi-fi headphones crafted from fine Japanese wood, to show off the brand’s rich history. Dubbed the ATH-AWFG, they pack 53mm drivers and are available in limited quantities.

Straight out of Tokyo, Audio-Technica’s latest cans come with a bit of ancient Japanese craftsmanship, thanks to their Kurogaki wooden housing. Kurogaki is not your average timber – it’s persimmon wood that develops black ink-like patterns. This wood is so exclusive, it’s only found in trees that have been around for over a century. With a lacquer finish applied by the steady hands of a skilled artisan, these headphones promise to age like George Clooney. So, wearing these headphones is akin to donning a piece of history, except you don’t look like you’re off to a medieval re-enactment.

Audio-Technica wasn’t playing around when they equipped these new headphones. Under the hood, you’ll find 53mm drivers and German Permendur magnetic circuitry, ensuring your music is delivered with clarity. And because nobody likes their bass muddled, the Double Air Damping System ensures your lows are smooth. Comfort? Audio-Technica’s latest have got it in spades. You’ll find sheepskin ear pads and a headband that feel like a soft embrace on a cold night. And with a magnesium alloy headphone arm, they’re promising a fit that’s snugger than a bug in a rug.

So, how much does it cost to own a piece of audio luxury? The Audio-Technica ATH-AWKG will set you back a hefty $4500/£3000/€3500. They’re available to order from today directly from the brand, but there’s only a limited run available. These cans come with their own storage box adorned with Kurogaki wood. Because, of course, they do.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home