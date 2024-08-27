Stuff

These speakers might be the next addition to my bookshelf

Audio Technica's latest release is a set of minimalist bookshelf speakers that promise to deliver room-filling sound

Audio Technica Bookshelf Speakers

If you like to slow things down and enjoy your music, you’ve probably got a set of top speakers on your bookshelf or sideboard. They’re great for hooking up to an amplifier or a vinyl player, and often deliver better sound than wireless counterparts. And I think Audio Technica’s new bookshelf speakers might be the next addition to my own bookshelf.

The AT-SP3X bookshelf speakers are powerhouses from Audio Technica. They’re designed to transform your music listening experience, all while taking up barely any space. You get 3-inch woofers and 1.1-inch tweeters tucked inside these compact boxes, which are tuned to perfection by the brand’s built-in DSP. What does that mean for you? Well, it means you can expect a full, rich audio experience that’ll have you questioning how such a small speaker can deliver such big sound.

Speaking of streaming, the AT-SP3X speakers aren’t just limited to your trusty old RCA cables – though they’ve got dual jacks for that. They’ve also embraced the wireless age with Bluetooth built-in. Not just any old Bluetooth, mind you, but a version that allows you to pair with two devices at once.

Setting these speakers up is a breeze too. You won’t need an external receiver or amplifier. Just plug them in with the included AC adapter and go. There’s a simple power button with an LED indicator and a volume dial right on the speaker, making it as user-friendly as it gets. And let’s not forget the minimalist matte black finish, which ensures these speakers blend in with just about any décor.

The Audio-Technica AT-SP3X speakers are up for grabs. You can nab them directly from Audio Technica for £169/€199.

