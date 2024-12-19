These new USB-C powered Christmas lights have transformed my home

When it comes to Christmas, I’ve always gone big on the decorations – think National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, minus Cousin Eddy kidnapping my boss. I am a big fan of smart lights, and my Twinkly C9 Bulbs already make the outside of my house glow like a festive beacon, but this year, I’m reviewing the Twinkly Candies and Twinkly Pearls, two USB-C-powered marvels that have revolutionised how I deck the halls.

The Twinkly Candies are candle-shaped lights are Christmas lights packed with cutting-edge tech, and at £60 (even cheaper over Black Friday), they seemed like the perfect addition to my Christmas arsenal.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill fairy lights; with over 16 million colours and a lightweight, portable design, they’ve turned my living room windows into a work of art.

Using the Twinkly app, I mapped out their placement, creating a dazzling display of swirling effects that can change with a tap on my phone.

They can even sync to music, so now every note of All I Want for Christmas Is You is accompanied by a perfectly choreographed light show.

Then there are the Twinkly Pearls – elegant, pearl-shaped lights that bring a softer glow. I’ve strung these along the bannister in my hallway, and they’ve transformed the space into a winter wonderland.

Again, the ability to customise every single LED is a game-changer; one moment, it’s a serene snowfall effect, the next, a cascading rainbow.

The Pearls are just as easy to use as the Candies – portable, USB-C powered (so they can be plugged into outlets or battery packs), and seamlessly connected via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The best part? Both sets integrate effortlessly with my existing Twinkly lights. My app now feels like the ultimate Christmas control centre, allowing me to synchronise everything.

The Twinkly Pearls are currently on sale at Amazon UK for £34, saving 18% off the RRP. That’s great value.

The only problem is… I’ll probably want to add to my collection again next year. Forget stockings – I’m stuffing my house with more Twinkly lights.

