The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph is ready for the pinnacle of motorsport

TAG Heuer has unveiled an adrenaline-fuelled update to its Formula 1 collection at LVMH Watch Week 2025. This iconic Swiss watchmaker introduced five new models, including a standout Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing variant.

These new watches pay tribute to TAG Heuer’s longstanding motorsport legacy, its new sponsorship of F1, and its ongoing partnership with the Red Bull Racing team.

First launched in 1986, the Formula 1 collection has been the perfect entry point to Swiss watchmaking for countless enthusiasts. Known for bold designs and vibrant colours, it marked the debut of TAG Heuer under its current name.

Decades later, the 2025 lineup continues that tradition while adding modern features inspired by Formula 1 racing.

Most importantly, the Formula 1 collection retains its connection to the speed and precision of racing, with the redesigned case taking cues from F1 cars, including aerodynamic shapes reminiscent of a car’s nose and bezels with micro-perforations referencing brake discs.

Ergonomics and comfort also take centre stage, with an optimised lug-to-lug distance and a refined case profile for wearability. Lightweight titanium cases, some with DLC coatings, and dynamic rubber straps enhance durability and comfort, making these timepieces equally suitable for the track or casual weekends.

The skeletonised hour and minute hands, shaped pushers, and vibrant lacquered crown rings deliver a mechanical feel, while the aluminium tachymeter bezel, framed by a coloured ring between the case and bezel, adds a bold, technical aesthetic.

Colours actually play a key role in this collection, as the watch is inspired by night racing. Each model features a unique colour scheme: bold red, vivid lime green, or cool blue accents paired with bi-coloured straps. These vibrant designs evoke the energy of Grand Prix circuits, with each watch’s running track-like indexes encircling a black opaline dial.

The highlight of the launch, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing. It celebrates TAG Heuer’s partnership with the racing team, with a titanium case, forged carbon bezel, and blue opaline dial with a checkered flag motif.

The will be available in March 2025, with an estimated RRP of 4600 CHF (approx $5000 / £4100).

