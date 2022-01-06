The Alva TT V2 is Cambridge Audio’s latest high-end Bluetooth turntable

Vinyl record sales have reached their highest point in over three decades, which is not the news we were expecting in 2022. With this in mind though, high-end British manufacturer, Cambridge Audio is basking in the news and announced two new turntables at this year’s CES: The Alva TT V2 and Alva ST hi-res.

Cambridge Audio was the first to launch a Bluetooth turntable – the original Alva TT, exactly three years ago and it was a 5-star success (even by our own estimations).

It comes with a built-in switchable photo stage and with aptX HD Bluetooth, it allows 24-bit/48kHz hi-res streaming. New features include an updated tonearm with a detachable headshell.

The switchable phono stage means it’ll play nice with any existing stereo amplifiers but also offers an easy upgrade path for those looking to build their audio paradise. In the name of versatility, there’s also the option to turn off the Bluetooth if you so wish.

The Alva TT V2 (£1,700) sports a direct drive and high density platter which moves at a consistent speed, plus, the vibration resistant chassis should deliver accurate reproduction of sound.

And for those with a budget sub-£1000 who might be looking to upgrade their first system, the cheaper Alva ST (£850) is a fine choice.

The Alva ST is a belt drive turntable with 1mm aluminium top plate and built from vibration-absorbing materials. It comes with an Audio Technica AT-VM95e moving magnet cartridge and this can easily be swapped out for something else. Like the Alva TT V2, it shares aptX HD Bluetooth streaming, a switchable photo stage, plus the new tonearm.

Both turntables will be available in Spring direct from cambridgeaudio.com and Richer Sounds.