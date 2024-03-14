Cambridge Audio’s latest amp is a must for Back to the Future fans

Thanks to amplifiers, the days of hulking, cable-spewing hi-fi towers are well and truly behind us. You can pair these boxes to a set of top speakers, and have all your music sorted with one device. Cambridge Audio’s Evo range is popular among audiophiles. And there’s a special edition release of the Evo 150 made in collaboration with DeLorean. It’s a shiny nod to the iconic DeLorean DMC-12, that car we all wished we had (admit it) after watching that movie trilogy.

Cambridge Audio, not content with just being your average audio heavyweight, has teamed up with the legendary DeLorean Motor Company. The brand is now the official audio partners of the folks behind the car that made us all want to be Marty McFly. Together, they’ve cooked up something quite special – the Evo 150 DeLorean Edition.

Looking like a miniature twin of the DMC-12, this bit of audio kit comes complete with brushed bodywork and silver details that’ll make any ’80s fan swoon. It’s like they’ve taken the essence of the DeLorean, with all its futuristic charm and nostalgia, and packed it into an audio system that’s not just about looks. The Evo 150 DeLorean Edition packs two interchangeable magnetic side panels. You can switch between the classic grille and logos, or the futuristic metallic look.

This isn’t just a pretty face. The Evo 150 DeLorean Edition is a beast with 150W of amplification power, ready to blast your favourite tunes through almost any pair of speakers. And with its built-in MM phono stage, connecting a turntable is easy, making it perfect for vinyl lovers. Prefer to stream? It supports aptX, Bluetooth, Spotify, Tidal, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and more. Not to forget, the large 6.8in LCD panel is there to display your digital album artwork in full glory.

Keen to get your hands on this time-travelling audio marvel? The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition is available now in the US and Asia. It’s hitting Europe in April. You’ll need to part with $3199/£2099/€2499 to get your hands on one, which you can order directly from the brand. And if you want to complete the set with the acoustically matched Cambridge Audio Evo S speakers, that’ll be an additional $799/£699/€749.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home