Turn to the dark side with Lego’s Darth Vader Helmet and Imperial Probe Droid

Reckon visitors to your house need intimidating? Want to get in touch with your dark side? Then you need the latest entry in Lego’s Helmets collection, Darth Vader Helmet (£59.99). From 834 plastic bricks, the set captures the sinister menace of one of moviedom’s greatest villains – yet fortunately has no arms to Force choke you if you put some pieces in the wrong place. Not enough dark side for you? There’s also Scout Trooper Helmet (£44.99), paying homage to the Empire’s eleven-time winners of the ‘Most Likely to Smash Into a Tree’ award. And if you instead fancy something that looks less like an angry Jedi has lopped someone’s head off and stuck it on a stake, Imperial Probe Droid (£59.99) has been immortalised in Lego bricks. The droid’s distinctive form hovers over a buildable snowy scene by way of a transparent pole. Just don’t let it near anything you’re trying to hide, or you’ll have a bunch of stompy AT-ATs on your doorstep in no time.