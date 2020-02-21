Lego pays tribute to The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda with new Razor Crest set

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession, and until now so was getting your mitts on a Lego version of The Mandalorian's rather fly ship. Despite the small screen Star Wars show being a major hit, Lego had seemingly forgotten all about it. Of course, we should've known better than to doubt Disney's craving for merch moolah, and low and behold a Lego build of the Razor Crest (£119) has finally dropped out of hyperspace. The 1023 piece kit does a damn good job of replicating the Mandalorian's trusty transport, and features a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps, built-in carbonite facilities, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and a dual LEGO mini figure cockpit. Speaking of Minifigures, the Razor Crest is bundled with The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, IG-11, and a preposterously adorable Baby Yoda. Seriously, the little green tyke has somehow become even cuter in Lego form. Just look at him. Look. At. Him.