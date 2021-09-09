Lego celebrates 25 years of Super Mario 64 with the 2064-piece ? Block set

Given the flurry of Nintendo-themed Lego sets released this past year – Lego Super Mario (and the two-player update) and the Lego NES – Lego-loving Nintendo fans must think all their birthdays have come at once. But the partnership’s latest celebrates an actual birthday. Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block (£159.99) uses its 2064 pieces to bring to life Super Mario 64 – now 25 years young – in blocky form. The set begins as a massive brick-built ? that opens to reveal four microscale dioramas: Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. Microfigures are peppered about, including Princess Peach and an absurdly tiny Mario. (When we hoped for a brick-built Mario when reviewing Lego Super Mario, we were thinking of something bigger!) As a bonus, you can even fire up dead-eyed Mario (or his brother) from the Lego Super Mario sets and they’ll react to discovering hidden Power Stars – along with parping familiar sounds from the game.