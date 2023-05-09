TCL’s new C64 QLED TV series suits smaller budgets

While there are more tellies to choose from than ever, it can be tough to decipher which gogglebox you should strap to your wall at the lower end of the market. Fortunately, TCL wants to make this easier with its new C64 series of QLED tellies suitable for smaller budgets. The previously announced range of TVs is now available in the UK, with prices starting from £329.

Despite coming in at a more affordable price, the C64 series still manages to pack in some of the latest panel tech. All the tellies use QLED panels, which means that they pack in extra LEDs. The panels are nothing new, Samsung has been using them for a while now. But they have a great reputation for colour accuracy and resolution, which should carry over to TCL’s latest series. In fact, the C64 TVs can display up to a billion colours, with a 94% DCI-P3 rating. Alongside accurate colours, the TCL C64 tellies support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for brighter UHD content.

You’ll find support for a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for better gameplay and smoother motion. There are also other gaming features to help you optimise display settings for titles. Plus, you’ll get Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X built-in for surround sound. There’s Miracast support, in addition to HDMI 2.1 connectivity. On top of all this, the tellies run Google TV as the operating system for you to access streaming apps, recommendations, Google apps, watchlists, and more.

If TCL’s C64 series catches your eye, you’ll be pleased to hear that the tellies are now available in the UK. Pricing starts at £329 for the 42-inch model, and goes up to £1499 for the 85-inch model. The more common 55-inch and 65-inch models will set you back £429 and £599, respectively. You can grab the TVs directly from TCL, or from other online retailers.