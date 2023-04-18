TCL turns up the volume with new TVs and soundbars

TCL might be most associated with value in these parts of the world, but did you know it’s the world’s second-biggest TV brand? And you don’t get that big with supermarket specials. Which is why the newly-introduced 2023 line-up is headlined by top-tier Mini LED and QLED models. The refreshed range was revealed at TCL Europe’s Milan Design Week event alongside several new soundbars.

The new C84 Series Mini LED TV sits at the top of the pile, and will be available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85in screen sizes. Each uses the latest generation of TCL Mini LED and QLED color technology, backed by AiPQ 3.0 image processing for what the firm calls “outstanding performance in picture quality” and “superior contrast”. There’s also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos on board.

An all-new C74 Series of televisions combine QLED panels with Full Array Local Dimming tech, and are available in various sizes up to 83 inches. Those measuring 55-, 65-, and 75in include 4K resolutions, 144Hz refresh rates and HDR support. There’s also a 240Hz Game Accelerator and Full Array Local Dimming mode designed specifically for gamers, with a peak 1000 nits in HDR. Naturally it comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to give movies, music and sports some extra oomph too.

Finally, the new C64 Series bring 4K QLED panels to European customers. These lower-priced devices combine QLED technology, 4K HDR, and 60Hz refresh rates. They also include Game Master and FreeSync for gaming, and both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats supported. The C64 Series is available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75in screen sizes.

TCL Europe wants you to listen to this

TCL Europe also announced new soundbars in Milan to complement the latest TVs. The S642W and S643W join the S64 series, with the former combining a a 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer for 200W of total power output. The latter is a 3.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and 240W audio capability.

Both soundbars have a slim and sleek design and include HDMI 1.4 with ARC, DTS Virtual:X, and Bluetooth 5.3.