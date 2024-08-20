Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / TAG Heuer’s Red Bull Racing watch is back, and I’m seriously tempted

Hot StuffNewsWearablesSmartwatchesWatchesTag Heuer
News, Wearables

TAG Heuer’s Red Bull Racing watch is back, and I’m seriously tempted

The latest team-up from Tag Heuer and Red Bull Racing is a limited version of the Connected watch that pairs with your phone

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Tag Heuer x Red Bull Racing Connected

TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing have been quite the dynamic duo in the world of motorsport and luxury watches. The brands have partnering up to bring us some seriously impressive timepieces – some of the best watches.

Back in 2022, the brands gave us the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing Special Edition. It’s a timepiece that married the adrenaline-pumping world of F1 with the precision engineering of Swiss watchmaking. Fast-forward to today, and the duo are back with something new. It’s the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition.

The new watch comes packed with features that scream Red Bull Racing. The black DLC grade-2 titanium case and black ceramic bezel give it a rugged yet refined look. Meanwhile, the bi-material strap, with its blue leather inlay and red accents, is a nod to the team’s vibrant colours.

And let’s not forget the technology – this is a connected watch, after all. It comes with dedicated watch faces that change depending on where the team is racing, and even a specialised app that keeps fans updated on every twist and turn of the racing season.

Tag Heuer x Red Bull Racing Connected in box
Tag Heuer x Red Bull Racing Connected watch
Tag Heuer x Red Bull Racing Connected watch rear

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is more than just a pretty face, though. It’s also a functional powerhouse, offering a suite of sports and utility apps, wellness metrics, and sensors to keep you on top of your game (whether that’s on the racetrack or just trying to get through your morning run).

In true TAG Heuer style, it’s all wrapped up in packaging that reflects the spirit of Oracle Red Bull Racing. This edition is a collector’s piece from the get-go. As for getting your hands on this piece, it’s available now at a price of £1700 directly from TAG Heuer. If you’re a die-hard fan of Oracle Red Bull Racing, this watch is sure to be a winner.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home