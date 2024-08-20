TAG Heuer’s Red Bull Racing watch is back, and I’m seriously tempted

TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing have been quite the dynamic duo in the world of motorsport and luxury watches. The brands have partnering up to bring us some seriously impressive timepieces – some of the best watches.

Back in 2022, the brands gave us the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing Special Edition. It’s a timepiece that married the adrenaline-pumping world of F1 with the precision engineering of Swiss watchmaking. Fast-forward to today, and the duo are back with something new. It’s the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition.

The new watch comes packed with features that scream Red Bull Racing. The black DLC grade-2 titanium case and black ceramic bezel give it a rugged yet refined look. Meanwhile, the bi-material strap, with its blue leather inlay and red accents, is a nod to the team’s vibrant colours.

And let’s not forget the technology – this is a connected watch, after all. It comes with dedicated watch faces that change depending on where the team is racing, and even a specialised app that keeps fans updated on every twist and turn of the racing season.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is more than just a pretty face, though. It’s also a functional powerhouse, offering a suite of sports and utility apps, wellness metrics, and sensors to keep you on top of your game (whether that’s on the racetrack or just trying to get through your morning run).

In true TAG Heuer style, it’s all wrapped up in packaging that reflects the spirit of Oracle Red Bull Racing. This edition is a collector’s piece from the get-go. As for getting your hands on this piece, it’s available now at a price of £1700 directly from TAG Heuer. If you’re a die-hard fan of Oracle Red Bull Racing, this watch is sure to be a winner.