Samsung's refreshed Smart Monitor lineup includes a colossal 43in 4K UHD display

Samsung has expanded its Smart Monitor roster with a range of new displays that includes a mammoth 43in 'do-it-all' screen. The retooled lineup includes M5 displays in 24in, 27in, and 32in variants alongside a whopping 43in M7 display. That seismic model is the secret weapon in Samsung's new Smart Monitor arsenal, and features a 4K UHD display, all-in-one powered remote made from recycled plastic, numerous connectivity options including Tap View and Apple AirPlay 2, a bundle of USB-C and USB ports, and built-in support for Microsoft 365 applications that lets users view and edit documents from the cloud without needing to rely on a PC. When the working day is done, native out-of-the-box support for entertainment services like Netflix, HBO, and YouTube will allow users to kick back and relax in a snap - no smartphone or PC connection required. Anybody interested in the revamped Samsung Smart Monitor lineup can make an 'enquiry to buy' over on the Samsung website. Sounds exclusive.