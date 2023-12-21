LG’s latest UltraGear monitor is the first 4K OLED offering to ship with two refresh rates

When it comes to your gaming set-up, your gaming monitor is honestly one of the most important elements. LG’s just lobbed a curveball into the gaming monitor arena, and it’s a doozy. The brand’s latest UltraGear monitor is the world’s first 4K OLED offering that ships with two different refresh rates you can flick between.

The 32GS95UE isn’t just any old 32-inch monitor, it’s a powerhouse with LG‘s new Dual-Hz feature. Fancy 4K resolution at a silky-smooth 240Hz? No problem. Want to ramp up the refresh rate to a staggering 480Hz in Full-HD? Just a click away. This feature is a godsend for gamers who need top-tier performance for different game genres. But the Dual-Hz tech is just the start. This monitor boasts a 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time. That’s not just fast; it’s ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ fast. Coupled with the colour and contrast capabilities of LG’s OLED technology, the 32GS95UE is a true gaming marvel.

Design-wise, LG hasn’t skimped either. The monitor sports minimal screen bezels for an immersive experience. Let’s talk about sound – the integrated Pixel Sound technology and front-facing speakers are hidden behind the OLED panel. It’s like having an invisible orchestra right at your desk, minus the need for clunky external speakers. The Unity Hexagonal design on the back isn’t just for show – it’s all about cable management. And the new slim ‘L’ Stand? It’s like a Swiss Army knife for your desk, offering tilt, height, pivot, and swivel adjustments while saving precious desk space.

But that’s not all, the new UltraGear lineup has something for everyone. The 39-inch 39GS95QE and the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 34-inch 34GS95QE are like the 32GS95UE’s cool, curvy cousins. Sporting 800R-curved, ultra-wide screens with 21:9 aspect ratios, they’re perfect for those who want to wrap their gaming world around them. And just like their 32-inch sibling, they come with 240Hz refresh rates and 0.03ms (GtG) response times. LG’s also dropping two 45-inch models and a nifty 27-inch option, catering to all sorts of gaming setups.

So, how much do you need to shell out for these beauties, and when can you do so? While LG’s playing coy with the pricing details, you can start drooling over these monitors on LG’s online store later this month. Keep your eyes peeled and your wallets at the ready.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home