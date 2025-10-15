I think the Motorola Edge 70 might be about to set two new thin phone standards

Thin is most definitely in going into 2026, with plenty of upcoming phones slimming down dramatically to earn a place in the pocket of your (suitably skinny) jeans. Motorola looks set to be next in line, having officially launched the X70 Air in China this week – and now teasing an imminent global debut as the Edge 70.

It’s looking to school the Apple iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on things like battery capacity and durability, while also landing at a more affordable price point.

Dimensions are suitably waif-like, being 5.9mm at its thickest and tapering down to just 5.3mm. The whole thing weighs in at only 159g, while still being sturdy enough to earn IP68 and IP69 resistance ratings against water and dust.

That slimness comes despite Motorola fitting a comparatively massive 4800mAh battery, a sizeable gain over the 3036mAh and 3900mAh cells seen in the iPhone and Galaxy respectively. Add in rapid 68W wired charging and the thin phone class could have a new longevity champ. 15W wireless charging also makes the cut.

Exact camera specs are a bit of an unknown, even after some machine translation of the Chinese store listing. Images show what looks like three rear snappers, but seemingly only two have sensors behind them: both 50MP, with the lead cam having optical image stabilisation and the secondary unit being an ultrawide. The third optic could be a depth sensor.

Up front there’s a 6.7in AMOLED screen with 2712×1220 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. A punch-hole selfie camera sits top dead centre, and there’s an under-display fingerprint sensor handling security.

Underneath, power comes from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of storage. That’s more mid-range than the silicon inside either Apple or Samsung’s offerings, but that should be reflected in the price come launch day.

The Motorola X70 Air is already listed on Lenovo China for pre-order ahead of an October 31 release date. It’s unclear which of the Pantone-approved colour combos – which help the rear camera lenses and power button at the side stand out – will make the cut for the phone’s global debut.

There shouldn’t be long left to find out: Motorola UK’s teaser campaign is ticking down to a final reveal on October 29.