The new Seiko Rotocall might be my favourite digital watch… ever

Seiko's new digital watch is heaped in retro nostalgia and its astronaut approved!

Seiko has just launched a new digital quartz watch based on an archive 1980s model affectionately known by fans as the ‘Rotocall’. Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to try the new Seiko Rotocall, and I already think I’m in love.

Inspired by the 1980s Seiko A829-6029, also known as the “Astronaut,” it brings back a design that’s as functional as it is cool, and it does it without feeling like a gimmick.

The original Astronaut, for those who don’t know, was the unofficial watch of the space programme. Worn on more than 160 missions, it was chosen by astronauts themselves, including legends like Sally Ride, Kathryn Sullivan, and Anna Lee Fisher, because it was easy to use in a spacesuit. Instead of relying on fiddly buttons, you simply turned the bezel to switch between its eight functions.

That same clever rotating bezel makes a return on the new Rotocall, and I can confirm it’s just as satisfying to use. It clicks precisely as you move between the time, alarms, dual time, stopwatch, counter, timer, and time set modes.

Seiko’s kept the look wonderfully faithful too, with angular edges, a crisp digital display, and those unmistakably ‘80s colour combos.

My favourite model is the mustard yellow/gold version. I love the combination of muted yellow, black, and hints of red with the steel case. But, to be honest, I love all of the retro colourways, they’re all warming and capture the mood perfectly.

Seiko Rotocall collection on table

My slim 6in wrist, the 37mm case fits perfectly. It’s compact, balanced, and far from bulky at 10.6mm thick. It’s also water resistant to 100 metres.

And here’s the thing: I’ve always liked Casio’s digital watches, but they sometimes feel a bit too plasticky and toy-like. The Seiko Rotocall, by contrast, feels like a proper watch. The stainless steel case and bracelet give it real presence, while still keeping the nostalgic charm intact.

It even comes with an extra NATO strap, which is a nice touch if you want to switch things up.

Inside is a Seiko quartz movement. Which should be perfectly reliable, accurate, and quietly hum along without fuss.

Pre-orders open in the UK today, priced at £480 (approx. US$640), with deliveries arriving from 1 November.

I’d genuinely recommend snapping one up, especially if, like me, you’ve got a soft spot for nostalgic tech.

