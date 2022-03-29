Samsung’s new 4K Smart Monitor M8 is available to pre-order

Earlier this year, Samsung teased it’s newest Smart Monitor at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. Now, the company has made the new M8 available for pre-order globally.

The M8 Smart Monitor comes chock-a-block full of features, including speakers and a webcam, alongside the crisp 4K resolution. This monitor is certainly one to consider as your next.

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 is a 60Hz, 32-inch, 4K display. With its size, the monitor packs a 3,840 x 2,160 UHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio; just what you’d want from a display. This display supports HDR10, so you’ll get a good look at any challenging dynamic ranges.

You’ll find all those pixels atop a sleek height and tilt adjustable stand, with a hole for cable management. The company is proud to say that the model is 75% slimmer than the previous iterations, so it’ll fit nicely into your desk aesthetics. Not just that, but there are colours! The M8 Smart Monitor is available in white, pink, green, and blue.

If this new monitor looks familiar to you, you’re not the only one! It does look rather similar to 2021 iMac refresh with the bright colours and whole in the stand, or even the Studio Display. The similarities end there, though, as iMacs are a full computer, and the Studio Display boasts better specs.

Then we come to the Smart stuff. Samsung’s M8 offers streaming apps right on the OS. You can access Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV over Wi-Fi, without having to plug into a device. Bixby (boo!) is built right into the display, but you can access Alexa as well. Using SmartThings, you’ll be able to control your Samsung smart home devices directly from the display.

To enjoy all this content, Samsung has packed two built-in speakers and a tweet into this display. It likely won’t be the best sounding set of speakers, but should get the job done. For those voice commands, the monitor features a far-field microphone. And for your Zoom calls, you can look crispy with the detachable SlimFit Cam. It’s a full-HD camera with face-tracking and zoom (not the app) capabilities.

On the back of the monitor, you’ll find a micro HDMI port, and two USB-C ports. Sadly, there are no Thunderbolt connectors on the M8. Inside the monitor, Samsung has packed Wi-Fi 5, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity.

The Smart Monitor M8 is available to pre-order from Samsung directly for $699.99. The coloured options will run for an extra $30 at $729.99, which is a little cheeky for a lick of paint. There’s no word from the tech giant as to when the display will start shipping, but we expect that to be made clear soon.