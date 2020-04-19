Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with redesigned S pen

With narrow bezels and and a 10.4in display, it’s a tad smaller than last year's Galaxy Tab S6 which also comes with the S Pen, so you can transform handwritten notes into typed text through Samsung Notes. This time the pen snaps onto the side of the tablet, just like the iPad. Samsung claims it’ll provide 13 hours of video playback so should be the ideal multi-tasker to get your through a day of screen-based fun, such as video calling where you can take advantage of the 5MP front-facing camera and there’s an 8MP on the back if you're blessed with so little shame that you'd use it as a camera in the local park. Sound is provided by AKG and Dolby Atmos and you can pick one up in grey or blue from 20 April (£349) which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Fork out an extra £50 for the LTE version.