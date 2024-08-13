Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: which 2024 Android flagship is better?

The latest flagship smartphones from Google and Samsung, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, have set the bar high for 2024. Competing for the best smartphone, both handsets offer similar features. Alongside the vanilla Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the XL version offers fresh new looks, more powerful processors, and even more Gemini AI smarts. But how does the Pixel 9 Pro XL stack up to its biggest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has been available for several months?

While we’ve not yet got our hands on the Pixel 9 Pro XL to review, we can compare what it’s supposed to do to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re thinking about getting yourself a new Android handset and aren’t sure which to pick, read on:

Design & Display: “Titanium or not titanium?”, that is the question

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL marks a significant step forward in design. The Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a matte rear glass and polished metal frame, offering a premium feel and robust build quality. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED screen, with a higher brightness and skinnier bezels than its predecessors. The Pixel 9 Pro XL steps up to a 2992×1344 resolution with a 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits peak brightness. Protection comes from Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability against scrapes and drops.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a premium titanium frame with a satin matte finish, putting it on par with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is slightly wider yet shorter than its predecessor, the S23 Ultra, largely due to some of the skinniest bezels seen on a non-curved phone. Its AMOLED panel features a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 2600 nits, perfect for clear visibility in any light condition. The new Corning Gorilla Armor Glass provides four times the scratch resistance of regular Gorilla Glass, with a coating that helps to reduce reflections.

Performance, Battery, Software: Home-grown vs Snapdragon

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset, developed in-house with AI in mind. While outright performance might not outperform the best Snapdragon-powered rivals, Google claims real-world use cases see a substantial improvement over the previous Tensor G3. The device comes with 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The Pixel 9 Pro XL should reach 70% charge in 30 minutes using its 45W USB-C power brick. It supports wireless charging, but not the newer Qi 2 standard. Despite launching with Android 14, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will benefit from seven years of Android updates, Pixel feature drops, and security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, meanwhile, packs a powerful punch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. This ensures speedy performance in apps and games, even when multitasking. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 5000mAh battery supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, promising all-day use between top-ups. OneUI 6.1, based on Android 14, brings extensive AI integration, including live translation, real-time transcription within the voice recorder app, and smart web searches through Google. Samsung’s on-device AI also enhances photo editing and note-taking with the S Pen.

Cameras: AI features or extra megapixels?

Photography is a strong suit for both devices. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lenses, with a 5x optical zoom. The selfie camera is upgraded to a 42MP sensor with autofocus. Google’s generative AI editing tools, such as Magic Editor and Reimagine As, allow users to expand tightly-cropped shots and change backgrounds based on text prompts. The Video Boost feature improves low-light video rendering speeds, and the brand new Add Me function lets users include themselves in group shots seamlessly.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, meanwhile, is all about the megapixels. It retains its 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and introduces a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for 5x magnification. This sensor boasts 1.6x larger pixels for superior low-light performance, aided by an enhanced OIS gyro sensor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also excels in 4K video recording at 120fps, with generative AI doubling the frame rate during playback. AI enhancements also allow for object removal or modification within photos and expanding cropped images.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra verdict

On paper, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are formidable contenders, each with its own strengths. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s advanced AI features, superior brightness, and streamlined image processing make it a strong choice for those deeply integrated into Google’s ecosystem. Equally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s premium build quality, robust performance, and versatile S Pen functionality provide a compelling alternative for power users.

Choosing between these two will probably come down to your preference on design, yearn for AI features, and which ecosystem you’re already part of. But, if price is your biggest factor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is several hundreds cheaper. Whichever device you choose, you’ll end up with a high-end experience.