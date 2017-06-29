Asus’ Tinker Board is here and it wants a slice of Pi

As if computers didn’t already command enough of our attention, they’re on the cusp of a second coming. Smaller, simpler and easier to fiddle with, these micro-boards mean interested sorts can bodge together mini-PCs for all kinds of things. Thought a Raspberry Pi was your only option? Asus begs to differ: its Tinker Board - launching today for £55 - packs a pretty punch, with a quad core 1.8GHz CPU and 2GB RAM. That’s pretty much twice as powerful as the Pi 3 Model B. And if it’s a media centre you want to make, the 4K-ready HDMI port and speedy on-board Wi-Fi should make for one nifty streamer.