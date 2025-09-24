Stuff

I’m never plugging my keyboard in again with Logitech’s smart new solar-powered ‘board on my desk

Infinite battery power - as long as you don't live in a cave

Tom Morgan-Freelander profile picture Tom Morgan-Freelander
Desk declutterers can finally throw away their keyboard’s USB-C cable for good: Logitech has just unleashed a fully solar-powered speller, which promises to be efficient enough that you never need to plug it in. The Signature Slim Solar+ K980 doesn’t skimp out on Logitech’s familiar features, either, like multi-device switching and customisable shortcut keys.

A strip of LightCharge solar panels at the top of the ‘board can convert both sunlight and indoor lighting to electricity, meaning the Signature Slim Solar+ K980’s Bluetooth connection is perpetually powered. It’ll even last for four months in total darkness, meaning residents of Svalbard, Norway (who experience continuous darkness from late October to mid-February) don’t have to miss out. Det er flott!

Logitech is so confident in the tech there’s not even a USB port onboard for slurping down some emergency mains power. The pre-fitted battery is rated for a ten year lifespan, and the firm has teamed up with teardown site iFixit to supply replacements when the time comes.

The island-style keys and low profile shape will feel familiar to laptop users and owners of other Logitech kit; as will the three device switching and support for the Logi Options+ software suite. The app indicates if the board is getting enough light to maintain a charge, and lets you customise the two shortcuts to perform complex macro functions.

There’s also a dedicated AI launch key, which can be set to trigger Microsoft CoPilot, Google Gemini, or open a ChatGPT prompt.

You don’t get backlit keys here – the LightCharge panel aren’t quite that efficient – and Logitech has ditched the dongle too, at least for the consumer version, which is Bluetooth only. A business version gets an encrypted Logi Bolt USB-C dongle, ensuring no-one can snoop on your keystrokes.

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 is on sale right now, in graphite colours, for $100/£100/€110. A Mac-only version in silver is coming to North America only for the same price.

