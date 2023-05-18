Steelseries’ new Arctis Nova 4 console gaming headset incorporates the firm’s Nova Acoustic System, to deliver 360-degree spatial sound at a sensible price. The newest model, which is available in PlayStation and Xbox varieties, also offers wireless connectivity and a fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 microphone with Al-powered noise cancelling.

GameStop is the exclusive North American home for the console-specific models, while the PC version can be snapped up from Amazon from Saturday the 20th of May.

The latest Arctis Nova’s Quantum 2.0 USB-C dongle delivers gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless to ensure a lag-free low latency gaming experience across multiple platforms, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile. The wireless version offers 36 hours of battery life between charges. Additionally, thanks to the fast charge, you can add six hours of gameplay in just 15 minutes.

The headset features custom-designed high-fidelity drivers, while the mic is capable of stripping out up to 25dB of ambient noise to ensure clear communication.

Like other Arctis headsets, the Nova 4 comes with Steelseries’ comfortmax headband system, with a ski goggle-like design that creates four points of adjustment. Rotating earcups should also help listeners find a comfy fit. At 262g it’s relatively lightweight for a wireless headset too, so shouldn’t give you neck ache after an extended play session.

SteelSeries says the Arctis Nova 4 is the heir to the Arctis 1 Wireless headset, which made regular appearances on “Best Budget Headset” lists.

The Arctis Nova 4P Wireless for PlayStation and Arctis Nova 4X Wireless for Xbox headphones are $120/€130. Available through Amazon, the PC version is also priced at $120/€130.