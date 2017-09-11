Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2 is a bezel-banishing beauty

The original Mi MIX, while undoubtedly a statement smartphone, was just a bit too big for comfortable everyday use. No surprise, then, that its sequel looks like an improvement in every way. At 5.99 inches, the 18:9 screen is more manageable than the 6.44 incher used for the previous model, and in shrinking the lower border by 12% Xiaomi made its flagship even more bezel-less than before. Under the hood, you’ve got a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, a 3,400mAh battery and a 12MP main camera with Sony’s IMX386 sensor. Unlike its predecessor, the Mi MIX 2 also packs in a hidden speaker. There’s no word on availability after the initial China launch, but prices start at 3299RMP for 64GB (approx £383) and go up to 4699 RMB (£545) for the 128GB unibody ceramic special edition.