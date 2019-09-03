Samsung is promising instant digital gratification with the new Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A line with the launch of the Galaxy A90 5G. As the name suggests, the fresh faced handset supports 5G connectivity, which means it'll be like crack to those of you who love nothing more than cruising down the infinite internet highway at breakneck speed. On the tech front, the A90 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 855 5G Mobile Platform, and also packs a 48MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 6.7in full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a robust fast-charging battery. if you're sold, you'll be able to purchase the A90 5G when it launches on October 4, or pre-order the device from September 20.