Samsung announces the budget-friendly Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite just ahead of CES

We’re just three days into 2020, but Samsung has already lifted the curtain on the decade’s first noteworthy smartphones. As you’d expect, the Galaxy S10 Lite (pictured) and Note 10 Lite are more affordable versions of the flagships they share most of their names with. But that’s not to say they aren’t doing a pretty good impression. With either phone you’re getting a 6.7in Super AMOLED Infinity-O display (Super AMOLED Plus on the S10 Lite) with a 2400x1080 resolution. Both have a centrally mounted 32MP hole-punch front-facing camera, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. There are significant differences where cameras are concerned, though. While both have three lenses, the S10 Lite employs a 5MP macro cam, a 48MP wide-angle lens with Super Steady OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, with the Note 10 Lite instead opting for a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP telephoto lens. The S10 Lite features a Snapdragon 855 processor as opposed to the Note 10 Lite’s Exynos 8895, and if you opt for the latter, you can also enjoy S Pen connectivity. Expect launch plans and prices next week.