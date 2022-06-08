Realme GT Neo 3 heads to Europe with Ultra Dart charging tech

There’s fast, and then there’s Ultra Dart fast. Realme’s latest smartphone charging tech tops out at a massive 150W, and it’s coming to Europe for the first time in the form of the GT Neo 3. The affordable flagship is also among the first with MediaTek’s latest mobile silicon, which could make it something of a cut-price powerhouse.

Previously only available in China and India, the Realme GT Neo 3 is a mid-tier alternative to the excellent Realme GT 2 Pro. It has a smaller 4500mAh battery, but five minutes on an Ultra Dart charger is good for a 50% top-up. All-in, you’re looking at less than 20 minutes for a complete recharge. So even if you’re a mobile gaming addict or are constantly binging on Netflix while on the move, it should get you through the day with little time spent tethered.

The GT Neo 3 is packing a similar-sized 6.7in AMOLED screen to the GT 2 Pro, with matching 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It takes step down on the resolution front, but that left room in the budget for an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It’s made from glass and plastic, with a matte finish to cut down on fingerprints. The Nitro Blue or Sprint White colour options rock an eye-catching set of racing stripes, but the Asphalt Black version goes stripe-free for a more subtle look. It doesn’t promise any IP-rated water or dust resistance.

Inside, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset is doing all the heavy lifting. It’s supposed to be on par with Qualcomm’s previous-gen flagship CPU, the Snapdragon 888, yet run much cooler and with less battery drain. That would make it a great fit for mid-range handsets, but we’ll have to wait for a review to see if that works out in practice. It’s paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, it’s packing a 50MP, f/1.9 main snapper, along with an 8MP, f/2.3 ultrawide and 2MP, f/2.4 macro – though we’d happily go without that last one. The main sensor gets optical and electronic image stabilisation, and image processing courtesy of the Dimensity 8100’s dedicated Imagiq 780 ISP.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is set to land later this month, with prices expected to start around £599. But it won’t be heading here alone.

Down to a T

Arriving at the more affordable end of the price spectrum, the Realme GT Neo 3T is a more restrained version of the GT Neo 3 – but it keeps up the racing theme with a chequered flag-style pattern on its rear panel.

It’s got a slightly smaller 6.62in AMOLED display, again with 120Hz max refresh rate ant HDR10 support. Realme is also promising a retina-scorching 1300 nits peak brightness, so outdoor visibility shouldn’t be an issue.

Around back there’s a 64MP primary camera, along with the familiar 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses.

There’s Qualcomm power inside this time around, with a Snapdragon 870 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The larger 5000mAh battery charges at a more mainstream 80W (at least when it comes to phones made in China – they’re at least a generation ahead of anything Apple, Samsung or Google is pumping out right now).

You’ll be able to pick up a Realme GT Neo 3T in Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black colours. Fans of classic superhero anime Dragon Ball Z are also being treated to a special edition version. It’ll have a custom designed back panel and buttons, bespoke wallpapers and animations, and a themed package that includes stickers and trading cards. There’s no word on pricing for this one just yet.

Expect to pay around £350 for the standard edition when it officially goes on sale here later this month.