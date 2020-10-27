OnePlus expands Nord range with the affordable N100 and N10 5G
OnePlus has launched two new tantalisingly affordable handsets as part of its expanded Nord range. The fiscally responsible duo take the form of the N10 5G (£329) and the N100 (£179), with the former offering 5G connectivity on the cheap, while the latter pledges entertainment for the masses. The N10 5G is the pricier option, and sports a 6.49in FHD+ display, 6GB RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 64MP quad-camera, a Snapdragon 690 chipset, and a 4300mAh battery. In short, that means the N10 5G should be a snappy workhorse capable of handling all of the essentials and more. The N100, by contrast, is being positioned as a media machine, and features a 6.52in immersive display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a 13MP triple camera, a Snapdragon 490 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery. Those specs might sound underwhelming by comparison, but if you're after a cheap-and-cheerful handset to meet your binging needs, the N100 will see you right.