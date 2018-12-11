The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition pushes speedy charging to the limit

Despite OnePlus' motto to "Never Settle" and Mclaren's philosophy to move "Fearlessly Forward", it seems like they've both finally succumbed - to each other. Looking very similar to the excellent OnePlus 6T, this model includes subtle McLaren branding and iconic papaya orange highlights. It houses a new technology - Warp Charge 30 which offers a day's power in 20 minutes. It's got all the gubbins from the OnePlus 6T, including 4K video at 60fps, however, this speed machine offers a gigantic 10GB of RAM. If you share OnePlus' mantra, then you need to pick up the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition (£649) from December 13.