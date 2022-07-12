Nokia 5710 is a 4G feature phone with built-in wireless earbuds

Nokia wasn’t afraid to launch a funky phone or two back in the Nineties and Naughties – and now the Finnish firm is back at it with the 5710 XpressAudio. This wallet-friendly feature phone has a pop-out pair of true wireless earphones,

It’s one of a trio of new/rebooted handsets announced this week by HMD Global, which somehow manage to appeal to both OAPs and the TikTok generation. Simple controls and a lack of smart features appeal to retirees, while the promise of a digital detox and weeklong battery life could have teens ready to leave their iPhones at home – at least for the weekend.

The 5710’s earphones are hidden behind a sliding cover on the back of the phone, which also charges them while you’re not listening to tunes. They’re Bluetooth, rather than some proprietary wireless nonsense, so you can pair them to other devices too. It’ll play MP3s from a microSD card and has a built-in FM radio.

Earphones aside, it’s an otherwise fairly standard candybar feature phone. You get a 2.4in, 320×240 resolution screen, VGA camera and Unisoc processor to run the basic S30+ operating system. It’s basic, but that means it sips power, so battery life should absolutely stomp on the current crop of smartphones. It’s arriving in Red/White and Red/Black colour combos.

Next up, the 8210 4G. The quintessential candy bar phone returns with LTE support, an essential now that mobile networks are beginning to switch off their older 2G and 3G services. Powered by a Unisoc CPU, with a 2.8in WVGA screen and S30+ operating system, phones don’t get more basic. It even goes without any kind of camera – although you do get a 3.5mm headphone port. The battery should comfortably last for weeks on end, with microUSB on hand for charging when the time comes. It’s landing in Sand, Blue and Red colours.

Finally, the 2660 Flip, whose target audience is closer to 80 than 8. It’s a flip phone with big buttons, a dedicated emergency button, and built-in hearing aid functionality. It also has an optional charging cradle, so you can treat it like a landline if you really want. Inside there’s another Unisoc processor to run the S30+ operating system, along with a modest 128MB of RAM and a VGA camera. The outer screen is a 1.77in, 160×120 panel, while inside you get a 2.8in, 320×240 resolution display. Black, Blue and Red models are planned at launch.

All three phones are set to launch in the UK and Europe later this year, with prices starting at £65 for the 8210 4G, £65 for the 2660 Flip and £75 for the 5710 XpressAudio. You can pick up the 2660 Flip’s charging cradle for an extra £20.