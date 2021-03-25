Moto G dials it up to 100 with the most powerful smartphone in the series

The Moto G range has always offered excellent mid-range smartphones we can count on, but they never quite reached the heights of the premium league, but with a snapdrago 870 at its heart, the Moto G100 is about to change all that. There’s a lot to like about the 6.7in HDR10-ready screen, but it’s the 90Hz refresh rate which pushes the Moto G100 into a new category. You get a 64MP main camera, plus a secondary 16MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP depth sensor, and a ToF sensor, which should all produce exquisite portraits. Swivel it around and you’ll be looking into the eyes of the dual-lens front camera; a main 16MP one and an 8MP ultra-wide camera to help you recreate that internet-breaking Oscar selfie. The 5,000mAh battery shouldn’t have you twitching for a charger, plus the headphone jack is a nice-to-have. The best thing though, is that Moto isn't alienating its fans, and have kept the price sub £500, so we wholeheartedly salute them.